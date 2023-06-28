 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego: Padres’ Yu Darvish late scratch vs. Pirates

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Padres News: San Diego Loses a Reliever to Injury, Yu Darvish Won’t Start Tuesday in Roster Shakeup (Sports Illustrated)

Bogaerts voices frustration with Padres’ ongoing struggles (NBC Sports)

San Diego Padres trade rumors: 1 dream scenario, 1 savvy play, and 1 to avoid altogether (Friars on Base)

MLB News

VOTE NOW: All-Star Ballot update shows tight races for starting spots (MLB.com)

His team needed an ace, so he became one of MLB’s best pitchers (MLB.com)

Arraez brings .400 bid into Ted Williams’ house (MLB.com)

This club might put its top stars on the market (MLB.com)

Manoah allows 11 ER in first Minors comeback outing (MLB.com)

Here are 3 Deadline strategies Mets could pursue (MLB.com)

D-backs place Kelly (calf) on IL, call up No. 18 prospect (MLB.com)

Plenty of movement in latest Rookie Power Rankings (MLB.com)

Long time coming: 10 All-Star voting droughts that could end (MLB.com)

Everything you need to know about Luis Arraez’s pursuit (MLB.com)

Year-by-year look at the latest threat to hit .400 since Ted Williams in 1941 (MLB.com)

Players since 1941 who had .400 within reach (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...