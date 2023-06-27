Yu Darvish not starting tonight due to an illness

Kevin Acee reported earlier this afternoon that Yu Darvish will not be starting tonight’s series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates due to an illness.

Manager Bob Melvin said that Yu Darvish isn’t with the team and could pitch next in the first game of the Cincinnati Reds series. Reiss Knehr, who was called up on Sunday, is making the start.

Well …

Yu Darvish will miss tonight’s start due to illness.

Knehr’s last outing came on June 21 for Triple-A El Paso. He has a 12.27 ERA for the Chihuahuas.

There was also news that Steven Wilson is heading to the 15-day IL with a right pectoral strain. Drew Carlton is coming up to replace him.

Although Carlton hasn’t been terrible with the Padres, this is certainly a hit to the bullpen. Wilson was one of the best relievers on the roster, pitching to a 2.43 ERA so far in 2023.

Luis Garcia getting back to 2022 form may be the key to shutting down games now in the last three innings if they have a lead.