Good Morning San Diego: Padres feel pressure after loss vs. Nationals

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: Washington Nationals at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Padres reach new low in series loss to Nationals: ‘There’s not a lot of tomorrows left’ (The Athletic)

Xander Bogaerts Sounds off on Padres’ Struggles After Dropping Series vs. Nationals (Bleacher Report)

Padres’ Ha-Seong Kim: Swats eighth homer (CBS Sports)

MLB power rankings: Clock is ticking (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Surging clubs closing in on Power Rankings Top 5 (MLB.com)

There is a new No. 1 atop Top 100 Prospects list (MLB.com)

30 stellar Trade Deadline moves this century — 1 for each team (MLB.com)

How Braves’ starting rotation is trending (MLB.com)

Is a former MVP on this contender’s wish list? (MLB.com)

Robert, De La Cruz slug their way to Players of the Week (MLB.com)

Here are the first 6 players named to Futures Game rosters (MLB.com)

What to expect from the O’s Westburg in the Majors (MLB.com)

Injuries: Rodón, Urías, Altuve, Stroman, Buxton (MLB.com)

4 artifacts from ‘23 London Series to be enshrined in HOF (MLB.com)

Best moments from Game 2 of the London Series (MLB.com)

How London Stadium was transformed into a baseball field (MLB.com)

London Series a launchpad for growth of baseball internationally (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

