Today begins another series the Padres should win

This past weekend the San Diego Padres faced a team they should’ve beat. We know how that went. Now they head on the road to face another team they should beat. This team is the Pittsburgh Pirates.

This Pirates team started off the season on a good note but have collapsed since then. They are 1-12 in their last 13 games. 1-12!!!

Why should fans believe in the Padres if they can’t win this series? I wouldn’t blame you if you think they should sweep them to make up for this past weekend.

It’s a lose-lose situation for the players. If they win the series, we’ll say ‘you’re supposed to do that. Show us again’. If they lose the series, it’ll feel like the season is over. But hey, they’re the ones who put themselves in this spot. Who knows what the heck is going to happen.

Tonight: Yu Darvish (SD) vs. Rich Hill (PIT)

First Pitch: 4:05 pm PT, MLB-San Diego Padres, 97.3 The Fan

Darvish’s last outing (June 21): 6 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Hill’s last outing (June 21): 5.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Wednesday: Blake Snell (SD) vs. Mitch Keller (PIT)

First Pitch: 4:05 pm PT, MLB-San Diego Padres, 97.3 The Fan

Snell’s last outing (June 22): 6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 11 K

Keller’s last outing (June 22): 7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

Thursday: Joe Musgrove (SD) vs. Luis Ortiz (PIT)

First Pitch: 9:35 am PT, MLB-San Diego Padres, 97.3 The Fan

Musgrove’s last outing (June 23): 7 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K

Ortiz’s last outing (June 23): 8 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K