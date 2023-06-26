Is this the new low point of the Padres season?

Perhaps the low point of the San Diego Padres season was in mid-May when they dropped two out of three at home to the Kansas City Royals but we’ve found a new one. It was this past weekend.

The Royals series doesn’t feel as bad as the Washington Nationals series now because that series ended on May 17. It’s now June 26 and nothing has changed. San Diego was four games under .500 after losing to Kansas City. Their record now? Still four games under .500. All the Padres have done is lost time on the calendar to make up games.

Xander Bogaerts said before the Washington series the Padres have “got to hammer those teams” like the Nationals because they weren’t expected to be a great team going into the season. The Friars hammered them for one night and then got embarrassed the next two days.

The 1-3 hitters combined to score seven runs in the series opener. The entire team combined to score three runs the rest of the series, as they got shutout Saturday and lost by five yesterday.

You can tell the players also feel like this is the new low point of the season. Just watch Marty Caswell’s postgame videos from inside the clubhouse yesterday. You’ll see how players like Bogaerts are almost speechless because they just don’t know what’s going on and why they can’t find some consistency.

“I wish I had an answer because that way we can figure out the problem right away,” Fernando Tatis Jr. answered when asked why this team is struggling with this many big names on it. “We just gotta keep coming outside and keep playing hard baseball.”

“Lack of fight, I don’t feel even feel any of that,” Bogaerts replied when asked about the fight of the team. “But maybe trying to do too much might be one. Come on, man. We’re playing the Nationals. We’re tied in the series 1-1. We’re down 1-0. I mean, who don’t wanna score a couple runs to get us back in the game and get us on the board, you know?”

“Is it bad to do too much? I mean...I don’t think so, man. I might be wrong but I don’t because I don’t go up to hit and be like ‘alright you know I’ll just get out this at bat for s— and giggles so it’s tough and it’s frustrating but yeah, can’t lose against teams that don’t have playoff aspirations...”

Yep. Can’t lose against teams like that because those losses are going to keep piling up and at some point it’s going to be too late to gain the ground back.

The Padres currently sit 9.5 games back in the National League West and 6.5 back in the Wild Card.