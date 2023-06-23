Good Morning San Diego: Padres rout Giants in shutout

San Diego Padres News
Rout of Giants helps Padres feel better at end of dismal series (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres News: Friars Top Prospect is On a Hot Streak (Sports Illustrated)
San Diego Padres get revenge game from Gary Sanchez when they needed it most (Friars on Base)
MLB News
Buxton makes Statcast history with tape-measure blasts (MLB.com)
Ohtani to start at DH in All-Star Game as leading AL vote-getter (MLB.com)
Rays bench Wander Franco for multiple games (MLB.com)
Walter harkens back to 1944 in 20-out relief debut (MLB.com)
‘We bleed black and gold’: Bucs unveil City Connect uniforms (MLB.com)
Elder, big 10th power Braves to 8th straight win (MLB.com)
Son of Hercules displaying feats of strength at Draft Combine (MLB.com)
Ejected Martinez gets theatrical arguing balls and strikes (MLB.com)
Watch the Cubs play cricket at Wrigley Field (MLB.com)
Here are 10 players who stood out on Day 2 of Draft Combine (MLB.com)
Meet the 3rd Naylor brother, who’s waiting in the wings (MLB.com)
Meet the two-sport athlete with Judge-ian power (MLB.com)
Carrigg puts on a show at Draft Combine with eye-popping triple-digit throws (MLB.com)
Loading comments...