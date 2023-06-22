Padres Fan Survey Results: Will Luis Garcia get back to 2022 form?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Diego Padres fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Earlier this week Padres fans were given the chance to vote on if they think reliever Luis Garcia will be able to get back to pitching like he did last year. The results are in!

I thought Padres fans were likely to vote no but wasn’t expecting it to be this drastic. Garcia after all ended his season with a sub 4 ERA in each of his last two seasons.

However, it is important to note that this question was asked to the Gaslamp Ball audience after Garcia allowed two earned runs and two walks on Monday night, failing to get even two outs in the outing.

The 36-year-old now owns a 6 ERA this season, which doesn’t look great but if you’re trying to look for a positive, it’s that he’s delivered eight scoreless outings in his last ten games.

Much like a lot of Padres players this season, the talent is there with Garcia. He just hasn’t been able to live up to the expectations this year.

