Padres activate Seth Lugo ahead of tonight’s start

The San Diego Padres had to make a roster move ahead of tonight’s game because starting pitcher Seth Lugo is coming off of the Injured List. The organization decided Nabil Crismatt was the one who had to go.

The #Padres have reinstated RHP Seth Lugo from the 15-day IL and designated RHP Nabil Crismatt for assignment. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 20, 2023

Crismatt could’ve been designated for assignment before last weekend’s series against the Tampa Bay Rays but was saved because Tom Cosgrove was put on the IL (hamstring). His stay in the big leagues obviously didn’t last very long.

The 28-year-old was coming back from a hip injury, making one relief appearance over the weekend. It was a scoreless inning during Friday’s loss at Petco Park.

The Padres have a week to trade Crismatt or pass him through waivers. He has the right to reject an outright assignment to Triple-A El Paso and elect free agency if he were to pass through waivers.

Crismatt was a great story, as he spent eight years in the minors before getting to debut with the St. Louis Cardinals. He then was signed by San Diego before the 2021 season, making the roster out of spring training.

In his first two major league seasons in the brown and gold, Crismatt was one of the unsung heroes of the team because he ate innings when they were needed in addition to pitching in some high leverage situations when he gained the trust of the coaching staff and front office.

This year however, didn’t go as he would’ve liked. Crismatt posted an ERA north of 9 in his seven appearances, allowing a run in five of his seven games and multiple runs in four of those games.