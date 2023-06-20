Padres Fan Survey: Will Luis Garcia get back to 2022 form?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Diego Padres fans and fans across the country.

Going into this season Luis Garcia was expected to be one of the San Diego Padres high leverage relievers but he hasn’t earned that at this point in time. He finished his first season in San Diego with a 3.39 ERA but it’s been a different story in 2023.

The eleven-year major league veteran has a higher ERA, WHIP and FIP in 24 appearances. Last night he wasn’t able to lock down the save, allowing three base runners to reach out of the four that he faced.

Do you believe he will get back to how he was pitching last year? Let your voice be heard below!

