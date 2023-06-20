 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego: Fernando Tatis Jr. reacts to Padres success

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
Tampa Bay Rays v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

San Diego Padres rumors: The biggest issue with the Padres being trade deadline buyers (Friars on Base)

MLB power rankings: Past time to roll (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres News: Fernando Tatis Jr Has Hilarious Reaction to Friars’ Recent Success (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

Power Rankings: Baseball’s hottest club leaps up 7 spots (MLB.com)

Best rookie star to build around? Take your pick (MLB.com)

Votto says he’s healthy, ready for 2023 debut (MLB.com)

All must rise while awaiting Judge’s return (MLB.com)

MLB sets attendance benchmarks over Father’s Day weekend (MLB.com)

What to expect from Bucs’ Henry Davis in the big leagues (MLB.com)

Angels lose Rendon (left wrist) to IL (MLB.com)

Reds’ magic continues in extras for 8th straight win (MLB.com)

VOTE NOW: 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Ballot (MLB.com)

All-Star Ballot standings as of June 12 (MLB.com)

These players deserve to be first-time ASG starters (MLB.com)

1 guy on each team worth an All-Star vote (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...