Good Morning San Diego: Padres cruise to victory vs. Marlins

San Diego Padres News
Padres rout Marlins, finish with winning trip (San Diego Union-Tribune)
The Padres and Diamond Sports Split Up (FanGraphs Baseball)
What you need to know about MLB taking over Padres TV (ESPN.com)
The Padres Spent Big on Players—Then Lost the TV Deal That Helps Pay for Them (Wall Street Journal)
MLB News
Struggling Thor: I’m ‘weakest link’ on Dodgers (ESPN.com)
Yankees activate Stanton, Donaldson, Kahnle (ESPN.com)
Power surge: Ohtani, Trout electrify L.A. with HRs (ESPN.com)
Rockies reinstate Blackmon, place Bryant on IL (ESPN.com)
Phillies place Bohm on IL with hamstring injury (ESPN.com)
Twins reinstate Polanco from IL; Julien to minors (ESPN.com)
MLB Mock Draft 1.0: Who will go No. 1? (ESPN.com)
New ace takes over Starting Pitcher Power Rankings (MLB.com)
7 bold predictions for June (MLB.com)
VOTE NOW: Phase 1 of All-Star balloting is here (MLB.com)
Injuries & Moves: Stanton, Donaldson, Kahnle reinstated (MLB.com)
Scherzer, Canha on broom duty as Mets sweep Phils (MLB.com)
What it means to be in 1st place entering June (MLB.com)
2023 All-Star Game site a launching pad for Judge (MLB.com)
Loading comments...