Good Morning San Diego: Changes coming to Padres roster?

San Diego Padres News
3 San Diego Padres players who should not be on the roster on July 1 (Friars on Base)
Inside MLB Local Media’s Launch of San Diego Padres Productions and What It Means for the Future (Sports Video Group)
MLB News
10 players deserving of their first All-Star nod (MLB.com)
Fairbanks tries to dunk on 3-year-old, gets black eye (MLB.com)
O’s pull off complete win to bury Blue Jays, secure series win (MLB.com)
Volpe turns to video for offensive tweaks (MLB.com)
Are struggling Cards headed for Deadline sale? (MLB.com)
The ‘tooth’ about Cabrera’s unique necklace (MLB.com)
GM shares thoughts on state of Red Sox (MLB.com)
Commissioner lays out A’s ballpark relocation steps (MLB.com)
Early results encouraging as Manoah aims for return (MLB.com)
VOTE NOW: 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Ballot (MLB.com)
All-Star Ballot standings as of June 12 (MLB.com)
These players deserve to be first-time ASG starters (MLB.com)
Loading comments...