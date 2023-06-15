 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Padres catcher Gary Sanchez ‘tearing it up’

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, June 15, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
Cleveland Guardians v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Ex-Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez tearing it up with Padres after Mets castoff (New York Post)

Padres News: Friars Continue to Dominate After First Inning Scoring (Sports Illustrated)

Padres News: Friars Big 4 Find Themselves in Unfamiliar Territory in All-Star Voting (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

IKF makes daring dash for Yanks’ first steal of home since ‘16 (MLB.com)

Acuña reaches batter’s eye with a must-see homer (MLB.com)

Berríos’ no-no bid carries Blue Jays to much-needed victory (MLB.com)

Harris, Acuña dominate in doubleheader sweep (MLB.com)

Who are the 10 hottest rookies? (MLB.com)

Cabrera slugs 1st homer of ‘23 as June surge continues (MLB.com)

Injuries: Astros, Royals, Hendriks, Haniger, Muncy (MLB.com)

Matos records first Major League hit in Giants’ comeback win (MLB.com)

A Goldy trade makes sense for these contenders (MLB.com)

VOTE NOW: 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Ballot (MLB.com)

All-Star Ballot standings as of June 12 (MLB.com)

These players deserve to be first-time ASG starters (MLB.com)

1 guy on each team worth an All-Star vote (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

