Padres having Yu Darvish pitch vs. Rays instead of Guardians

The San Diego Padres announced today that Yu Darvish will be pitching on Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. He was scheduled to start tomorrow’s series finale against the Cleveland Guardians. Ryan Weathers will instead start versus Cleveland.

This isn’t a shocking move for a couple of reasons.

The Rays are a better team than the Guardians so the Padres want the better pitcher taking the bump if they can control it Weathers’ last start (3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) lasted just 43 pitches so he didn’t need the regular rest

The Rays enter tonight 48-22 despite losing their last two games to the Oakland A’s. Meanwhile, the Guardians have 17 fewer wins and their lineup isn’t their strength so giving Weathers the ball against them makes sense based on the matchup.

This could end up being his final start for now because Seth Lugo (calf strain) is expected to return the next time through the rotation.

By starting on Friday, Darvish now is getting an extra day of rest which takes him out of his regular routine a little bit but should allow him to be even more ready to give it his all on Friday. The 36-year-old made it into the sixth inning in his last start, allowing four earned runs on five hits and four walks.

As for tonight, it’s Michael Wacha getting the ball against Aaron Civale.