 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego: Padres SP Nick Martinez getting All-Star nod?

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

San Diego’s best high school baseball players to square off following Sunday’s Padres-Rays game (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres News: MLB Insider Believes Nick Martinez’s Has a Shot at His First All-Star Bid (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

Putting relief trade targets into 3 Deadline categories (MLB.com)

Steinbrenner on Judge-less Yanks: ‘We’ve got to start hitting’ (MLB.com)

Ohtani comes up huge with 2 HRs to take over AL lead (MLB.com)

How many All-Stars will the MLB-best Rays have? (MLB.com)

Rangers call up top pitching prospect Owen White (MLB.com)

Is this Cy contender likely to be traded before Deadline? (MLB.com)

8 players to be named later who went on to become stars (MLB.com)

Can Subway Series be a turning point for Mets? (MLB.com)

VOTE NOW: 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Ballot (MLB.com)

All-Star Ballot standings as of June 12, 2023 (MLB.com)

These players deserve to be first-time ASG starters (MLB.com)

1 guy on each team worth an All-Star vote (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...