Good Morning San Diego: Former Padres 1B signs minor league deal with Mets

San Diego Padres News
Mets sign Luke Voit to Minor League deal (MLB.com)
Padres notes: Juan Soto’s ‘frustrating’ day; Nelson Cruz nears return (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres Manager Assures Gary Sanchez is Supported by Entire Clubhouse (Sports Illustrated)
Padres News: Nick Martinez Discusses Role in The Rotation (Sports Illustrated)
MLB News
Underdog club soars into Power Rankings Top 5 (MLB.com)
Angels to ‘map out’ Ohtani’s workload amid fatigue concerns (MLB.com)
Complete All-Star Ballot standings after first update (MLB.com)
Subway Series still as intriguing a ticket as there is in town (MLB.com)
Report: Angels adding 3-time All-Star Daniel Murphy (MLB.com)
Standout rookies claim Player of the Week honors (MLB.com)
Proud Beltré cheering on son at Breakthrough Series (MLB.com)
VOTE NOW: 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Ballot (MLB.com)
These players deserve to be first-time ASG starters (MLB.com)
1 guy on each team worth an All-Star vote (MLB.com)
Loading comments...