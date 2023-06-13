 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego: Former Padres 1B signs minor league deal with Mets

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
Colorado Rockies v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Mets sign Luke Voit to Minor League deal (MLB.com)

Padres notes: Juan Soto’s ‘frustrating’ day; Nelson Cruz nears return (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres Manager Assures Gary Sanchez is Supported by Entire Clubhouse (Sports Illustrated)

Padres News: Nick Martinez Discusses Role in The Rotation (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

Underdog club soars into Power Rankings Top 5 (MLB.com)

Angels to ‘map out’ Ohtani’s workload amid fatigue concerns (MLB.com)

Complete All-Star Ballot standings after first update (MLB.com)

Subway Series still as intriguing a ticket as there is in town (MLB.com)

Report: Angels adding 3-time All-Star Daniel Murphy (MLB.com)

Standout rookies claim Player of the Week honors (MLB.com)

Proud Beltré cheering on son at Breakthrough Series (MLB.com)

VOTE NOW: 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Ballot (MLB.com)

These players deserve to be first-time ASG starters (MLB.com)

1 guy on each team worth an All-Star vote (MLB.com)

Active players with the most All-Star selections (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...