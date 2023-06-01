Game #56: San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins

San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins, June 1, 2023, 10:10 a.m. PT
Location: loanDepot Park, Miami, FL
TV: MLB TV, MLB.com, Padres.com, AT&T U-Verse Channel 781, Cox Channel 4, Spectrum Channel 305, Spectrum Hawaii Channel 230
Radio: 97.3 The Fan
Nola behind the plate for Musgrove pic.twitter.com/lsRr1misSY— Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) June 1, 2023
Today's Padres Bullpen Usage Chart pic.twitter.com/gGRuLVkrv6— Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) June 1, 2023
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Gaslamp Ball is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
GB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!
Loading comments...