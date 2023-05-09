 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #36: San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins

The Friars visit Minneapolis for three against the Twins!

By Ben Fadden
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins, May 9, 2023, 4:40 p.m. PT

Location: Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: 97.3 The Fan

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Gaslamp Ball is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

GB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

