Good Morning San Diego: Padres fall to Dodgers in 10th inning

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, May 8, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Dodgers strike back, take nailbiter from Padres (MLB.com)

Blake Snell solid in Padres’ loss to Dodgers (MLB.com)

MLB News

‘This was a big one’: Rays rally from 6 down to stun Cole, Yanks (MLB.com)

Goldy’s third career 3-HR game leads Cards in rout (MLB.com)

Vida Blue, flamethrowing ace of A’s dynasty, dies at 73 (MLB.com)

‘We’ve got to play a lot better’: Astros being tested (MLB.com)

Mariners make statement vs. Astros behind Miller, Julio (MLB.com)

5 of baseball’s best pitches from 5 unlikely sources (MLB.com)

Braves take big series in extras with Harris’ heroics (MLB.com)

Schwarber’s 434-foot swat hits spot as Phils snap skid (MLB.com)

How Correa convinced Buxton to become Twins’ DH (MLB.com)

Rays walk off after overcoming 6-run deficit vs. Cole, Yankees (MLB.com)

Mariners score 7 runs with 2 outs in 8th for comeback win (MLB.com)

Muncy’s walk-off slam finishes off Phillies (MLB.com)

Historic rookie matchup as Miller duels Miller (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

