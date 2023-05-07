Game #35: San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, May 7, 2023, 4:10 p.m. PT
Location: Petco Park, San Diego, CA
TV: ESPN
Radio: 97.3 The Fan
Adam Engel gets his first start as a Padre pic.twitter.com/jXYNRrfjRg— Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) May 7, 2023
Today's Padres Bullpen Usage Chart pic.twitter.com/oHm0p3w1Nv— Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) May 7, 2023
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Gaslamp Ball is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
GB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!
Loading comments...