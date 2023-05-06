Clayton Kershaw isn’t upset about meme Padres displayed on scoreboard

After the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers last night in the series opener, they flashed a crying Clayton Kershaw meme up on the jumbotron. The Kershaw meme came from his reaction in the dugout after Josh Hader struck out Freddie Freeman to end Game 4 of the NLDS and send the Dodgers home last postseason.

PADRES ARE TROLLING pic.twitter.com/aQLh5WH4eT — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) May 6, 2023

Tons of people loved it but some didn’t. Here’s an example of a couple people who weren’t fans.

I was wishing I had added that I would be surprised if a full apology from the Padres organization to the Dodgers was not forthcoming. How could anyone think this was a good idea? https://t.co/jWMvHvKcvj — Jay Posner (@JayPosnerSD) May 6, 2023

The Padres should have to write an apology to the Dodgers for having some fun after winning a baseball game? Give me a break.

Even the Dodgers have poked fun in the past at other teams on their own jumbotron. If you give it, you have to be able to take it too.

Kershaw was asked by the media today about the meme and he didn’t seem to have a problem with it. “If you don’t like it pitch better,” Kershaw said.

That’s a mature response from a future Hall of Famer. Perhaps some other baseball fans shouldn’t take jokes too seriously either.