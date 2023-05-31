Padres All-Star voting is open now!

It’s that time of year Padres fans! The Major League Baseball All-Star Ballot is open and you can vote up to five times per day using the link below!

It’s time to #VotePadres and send the squad to Seattle this summer!



Vote 5x per day, every day: https://t.co/gyd80CEbUT pic.twitter.com/oQFhJEuFeP — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 31, 2023

As a reminder, there are two phases of voting. The first phase allows fans to vote daily on MLB.com through June 22. Once the first phase is complete, the top vote getters in each league will automatically earn the starting spot at their respective positions. For the remaining positions, the top two players at each position in each league will advance to the final ballot to determine the starters.

How many Padres realistically could be All-Stars this season? I’d say five: Josh Hader, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts and Juan Soto.

At the beginning of the season there was the potential for around eight Padres to be heading to Seattle for the Mid-Summer Classic but obviously the team hasn’t gotten off to a good start and there have been some injuries.

Josh Hader and Juan Soto seem like the likeliest candidates to make the team. Hader is a big name and owns a 0.82 ERA in 22 innings this season. Soto, who obviously is also a big name, got off to a slow start but has a ridiculous 1.150 OPS in the month of May.