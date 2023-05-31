Good Morning San Diego: Padres SS Xander Bogaerts ‘managing wrist issue’

San Diego Padres News
Padres claim Gary Sánchez off waivers, per source: Why San Diego is taking a chance on the catcher (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres’ Xander Bogaerts: Still managing wrist issue (CBS Sports)
Padres News: Fernando Tatis Jr Has a Special Hater Praying on Downfall (Sports Illustrated)
MLB News
Power Rankings: One of the worst teams ever (CBS Sports)
Memorial Day check: Awards, playoff pic (CBS Sports)
Mets’ Alonso on pace for 60 home runs (CBS Sports)
Hendriks returns to mound after cancer battle (CBS Sports)
Braves’ Soroka makes first MLB start since 2020 (CBS Sports)
Cardinals’ Arenado breaks up Royals’ perfect game (CBS Sports)
Twins’ Lewis hits home run in first game since torn ACL (CBS Sports)
Yankees’ Rizzo leaves game with neck injury (CBS Sports)
Yankees’ Domingo Germán will use ‘way less’ rosin (CBS Sports)
Red Sox moving struggling veteran Corey Kluber to bullpen (CBS Sports)
Who’s the best shortstop in baseball? (CBS Sports)
