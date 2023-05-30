Bally Sports San Diego will no longer broadcast Padres games starting tomorrow

The day has come. According to John Ourand, Bally Sports San Diego will no longer be a thing tomorrow, as Diamond Sports (Bally’s parent company) has alerted the San Diego Padres that they will not be making their TV rights fee payment by tonight’s deadline.

The basics that fans need to know are as follows:

Don Orsillo, Mark Grant and Bob Scanlan will still be broadcasting the games. It isn’t clear if there will be a pregame and postgame show still though

MLB will stream games through Sunday for free and is planning to make games available on TV. Channel numbers will be released tomorrow

The Padres were scheduled to be paid $60 million per year through 2032

Diamond skips Padres rights fee payment. Tonight is the last Padres game Bally Sports San Diego will produce.

MLB will produce and distribute tomorrow's Padres-Marlins game.



SBJ's story: https://t.co/pZdx3kkoFd — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) May 30, 2023

Obviously that last bullet point makes you wonder if the Padres will still be able to get that money through another TV deal. It will be interesting to see what the next steps are in this whole process.

Bally Sports San Diego started up as Fox Sports San Diego in 2012 and then was rebranded as Bally Sports San Diego in 2021.