Good Morning San Diego: Padres claim Gary Sanchez off waivers

San Diego Padres News
Padres Claim Gary Sanchez Off Waivers From Mets (MLB Trade Rumors)
Gary Sánchez, Padres agree to deal (MLB.com)
Padres claim 2-time All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez off waivers from Mets (FOX Sports)
MLB power rankings: San Diego Padres drop, New York Yankees rise (USA Today)
MLB News
Lewis hits HR, game-tying single one year after injury: ‘Can’t make this stuff up’ (MLB.com)
Stroman does ‘Wander Flip’ — then Wander gets lone hit off him (MLB.com)
Only Bonds had ever hit two splash homers in one game. Until now (MLB.com)
Rays’ Bradley stays in attack mode in dominant start (MLB.com)
Close to perfection: Mayers, Staumont flirt with MLB history (MLB.com)
Mullins’ exit deals big blow to Baltimore’s clubhouse (MLB.com)
Rizzo rests after collision with Tatis (MLB.com)
‘This is bigger than baseball’: Hendriks returns after defeating cancer (MLB.com)
Workhorse Eovaldi ends dominant May with win No. 7 (MLB.com)
SO close! Varsho gets glove on both of Twins’ back-to-back HRs (MLB.com)
Minor Leaguer’s bat sawed off ... and he homers anyway (MLB.com)
Kimbrel third fastest in history to reach 400-save mark (MLB.com)
‘Like Barry Bonds right now’: Soler on historic pace with HR in 5th straight game (MLB.com)
Loading comments...