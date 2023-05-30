What grade do you give the Padres through Memorial Day?

Memorial Day was yesterday which is usually one of the points in the Major League Baseball season where fans and baseball writers like to evaluate where teams are at so let’s do that with our San Diego Padres.

What should their record be? 30-23? Maybe 28-25? Definitely not 24-29. But that’s where they are—and for the most part it’s because of how bad the offense has performed. Just look at how the Padres offense stacked up against the rest of MLB after Sunday’s loss to the New York Yankees:

fWAR: 16th

wRC+: 22nd

AVG: 29th

OBP: 21st

SLG: 24th

R: 24th

RBI: 25th

OPS with RISP: 30th

Let’s say you were a fan who was on vacation in Europe for the first couple months of the season and just came back today. You’d be saying ‘Wait what? The lineup that has Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth is this bad compared to the rest of baseball?’

Yes, that bad.

So why should we give the Padres any grade other than an F when the offense was supposed to be their strong suit and overall their record is worse than the Miami Marlins, Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers? Even if the pitching as a whole hasn’t been terrible, there’s nothing that is passing if you look at what matters most: the wins and the losses.

It’s not early anymore. They’re supposed to be one of the best teams in baseball but here we are at the end of May looking at the Padres sitting with Dick Monfort’s Colorado Rockies at the bottom of the National League West.

Do they have the core talent to turn it around? Of course they do. But so far they’ve earned an F on their progress report.