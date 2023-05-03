Padres closer Josh Hader named NL Reliever of the Month

The month of April ended on Sunday so we were waiting for the player of the month awards to come out and they’re finally here. San Diego Padres closer Josh Hader has been named the National League Reliever of the Month. Baltimore Orioles reliever Felix Bautista won it on the American League side.

The 29-year-old ended the month of April with eight scoreless innings. In the entire month, Hader allowed one run, pitching to a 0.69 ERA in 13 innings of work. Opponents hit just .093 off of him.

Although last night didn’t count towards his Reliever of the Month stats, Hader pitched a scoreless ninth inning to give the Friars a chance to walk it off but they obviously weren’t able to do so.

Hader pitches a shutout ninth. Padres with a shot to walk it off pic.twitter.com/UOnC7o9FkH — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) May 3, 2023

Of course you always want to see the Padres closer pitching well but Hader doing so now has been crucial for the bullpen because they’ve been without Robert Suarez (elbow), who was one of the best relievers in all of baseball at the end of last season.