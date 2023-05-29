Padres claiming Gary Sanchez off waivers from the Mets

No, A.J. Preller doesn’t stop working on Memorial Day. He is bringing in Gary Sanchez, according to multiple reports. The San Diego Padres claimed him off waivers after the New York Mets designated him for assignment last Thursday.

The Padres are claiming Gary Sánchez off waivers from the Mets. Sánchez, 30, will join his third organization since April 1. @Miriamluzzzz was on it. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) May 29, 2023

This is a transaction that makes sense for both the team and the player. Sanchez could get a real shot behind the plate, which is something he didn’t get with the Mets, and for the Padres there’s no harm in seeing what the former New York Yankee starting catcher can do, especially when San Diego’s catching situation is not in a good spot.

Austin Nola is hitting .131 with no power and Brett Sullivan, a rookie who has almost 50 at-bats, isn’t doing much better (.170).

According to Kevin Acee, Sanchez is expected to join the major league roster ahead of Tuesday’s series opener against the Miami Marlins. It is unclear though if Sanchez will take the spot of someone in the bullpen or one of the catchers on the roster.

San Diego will be paying Sanchez more than $1 million, per Bob Nightengale.

The #Padres now responsible for about $1.1 million remaining on Gary Sanchez’s $1.5 million contract instead of the #Mets since it was a waiver claim. Nice break for the Mets. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 29, 2023

Sanchez once was an All-Star player (2017, 2019) but his OPS has plummeted to under .740 in each of his last three seasons.