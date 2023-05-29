Padres will change Gallagher Square following 2023 season

San Diegans and Padres fans are used to seeing a grass hill beyond the outfield wall at Petco Park but that is going to change come 2024. The club is preparing to remodel Gallagher Square (also known as Park at the Park) after the 2023 season is over, which will include the switch from grass to artificial turf.

Jennifer Van Grove of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported yesterday there will be an all-new video board on the back of the batter’s eye and an elevated platform called the Tony Gwynn Terrace.

The kid ball field will be relocated to the northwest corner of Gallagher Square and the remodel is expected to include a playground and open play area, a dog park, bathrooms, temporary pickleball courts and an expanded entry gate at Ninth and J Street.

Petco Park is currently the best ballpark in America, according to USA Today, and the Padres want to keep it that way.

“We think that continued investment into the ballpark, in this case focused on Gallagher Square, will benefit the community, bring more visitors downtown, particularly during the offseason, attract more residents to the area and ultimately create additional jobs,” Padres CEO Erik Greupner told Van Grove.

