Game #52: San Diego Padres vs. New York Yankees

San Diego Padres vs. New York Yankees, May 27, 2023, 10:05 a.m. PT
Location: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
TV: Bally Sports San Diego
Radio: 97.3 The Fan
Wow this is a different lineup. Odor leading off, Bogaerts not playing and Kim's back pic.twitter.com/T5AVfpmse6— Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) May 27, 2023
Today's Padres Bullpen Usage Chart pic.twitter.com/mWPUBG81zK— Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) May 27, 2023
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Gaslamp Ball is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
GB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!
