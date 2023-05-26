 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game #51: San Diego Padres vs. New York Yankees

An Apple TV+ game for the Padres

By Ben Fadden
/ new
MLB: San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres vs. New York Yankees, May 26, 2023, 4:05 p.m. PT

Location: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: Apple TV+

Radio: 97.3 The Fan

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Gaslamp Ball is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

GB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...