Padres survey results: fans see San Diego having a successful road trip

This week (before the Nationals series was completed), I asked the Gaslamp Ball audience what they thought the San Diego Padres nine-game road trip record would be. The results are in:

Based on the way the team has been playing, I have to say I’m surprised to see ‘6-3 or better’ received the most votes. The New York Yankees are one of the hottest teams in baseball and the Miami Marlins have some talented young starters in their rotation.

However, it seems like the audience still has optimism that this club has too much talent not to start turning things around. Let’s hope they do just that.

