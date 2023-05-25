Good Morning San Diego: Padres’ Manny Machado ‘pleased’ as injury heals

San Diego Padres News
Padres star Juan Soto stays hot in return to Nationals (USA Today)
Padres News: Manny Machado Pleased with Injury Progress, IL Status Unknown (Sports Illustrated)
MLB News
Ranking 10 potential first-time MVP winners (MLB.com)
104.6 mph! Duran’s heat sets new velo ceiling for ‘23 (MLB.com)
Trea blasts game-tying HR before Bohm walks it off (MLB.com)
Injuries & Moves: Heller selected; Burdi designated (MLB.com)
Struggling Kluber will move to relief role for Red Sox (MLB.com)
Oviedo strikes out 3 Rangers on 9 pitches (MLB.com)
3 homers power Crew over Astros in rubber game (MLB.com)
Injuries: deGrom, Machado, Robert, Twins, Woodruff (MLB.com)
This Buc reps Philippines with custom cleats (MLB.com)
They had 1 career AB, 1 career hit. Nothing else. (MLB.com)
The oldest player who ever hit in a game (MLB.com)
We found them: They’re the worst team ever (MLB.com)
Loading comments...