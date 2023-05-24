Manny Machado making progress towards return from fractured hand

The San Diego Padres have won back-to-back games for the first time since May 5 and they’ve done it without Manny Machado, who suffered a fractured hand on May 15 against the Kansas City Royals. Machado was put on the IL last Friday (retroactive to last Tuesday) so he is able to return on Friday at the earliest.

According to MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell, it still is unlikely that he returns for the series opener against the New York Yankees despite taking grounders for the first time today.

Manny Machado took grounders today for the first time and said his fractured left hand felt "all right" afterward. He still hasn't taken BP. That's the last remaining hurdle. Seems unlikely he'd be back by Friday, but he's making some notable progress. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) May 24, 2023

Should we doubt that Machado can return on Friday? I’m not going to. With that said, is him returning that early the best decision? Probably not but Machado has a lot of say in the organization and he doesn’t like being on the shelf. If he can go, he’s going to give it a go.

So in other words, don’t expect him to return but don’t be surprised if he does this weekend.