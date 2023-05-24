 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego: Padres ex Julio Teheran signs with Brewers

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Padres slumping, Cards’ cheeseburger phone & Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder (Yahoo! Sports)

RHP Julio Teheran agrees to terms with injury-riddled Brewers (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Why these 7 hitters are so much better this season (MLB.com)

If the playoffs began today, here’s how they’d look (MLB.com)

‘Knuckle Princess’ reviving baseball dreams in NY league (MLB.com)

Cole’s 2,000th K makes him third-fastest to mark (MLB.com)

Shohei’s secret snack? We found it. (MLB.com)

What to expect from Bobby Miller (MLB.com)

‘I’m the best player on the field’: Anderson confident despite funk (MLB.com)

Injuries: deGrom, Machado, Glasnow, Yanks, Lauer, White Sox (MLB.com)

How homemade lasagna helps Baby Mets bond (MLB.com)

Baseball’s 1st agent was also its best hero maker (MLB.com)

We found them: They’re the worst team ever (MLB.com)

The HOF pitching career that began at age 39 (MLB.com)

The little-known legend of Spottswood Poles (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...