Padres TV rights may go to MLB at the end of the month

There’s a chance San Diego Padres fans won’t be watching their team play on Bally Sports San Diego next month.

According to the Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand, Bally Sports San Diego’s parent company, Diamond Sports, may not make their payment to the Padres next week. They already missed their payment last week and the grace period runs through May 30. The Padres TV rights would go to Major League Baseball if the payment isn’t made.

MLB is ready to begin producing and distributing games in the San Diego market if Diamond Sports walks away. Ourand says they would use existing behind-the-camera staff and existing announcers, which are employed by the team.

According to Ourand’s sources, Diamond Sports actually loses money on their TV deal with San Diego.