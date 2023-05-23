Padres getting an up close look at former top prospect MacKenzie Gore tonight

Many San Diego Padres fans thought that MacKenzie Gore was going to be the ace of the future, as he was drafted high in the first round of the 2017 draft after posting a 0.19 ERA in his senior year of high school. But that never ended up happening, as he and multiple top prospects were dealt to the Washington Nationals last August so that the Padres could acquire Juan Soto.

Gore reached the big leagues with the Padres, posting a 4.50 ERA in 16 appearances last season before suffering an elbow injury that ended up sidelining him for the remainder of the season. Gore loved being with San Diego and it stunk to see him have to leave (especially after he came back from his minor league struggles a year earlier) but it was an easier pill to swallow knowing that Soto was coming to America’s Finest City.

Although the trade hasn’t worked out spectacularly so far for the Padres, there’s still time for them to win this trade. Soto has at least two more pennant races with San Diego to go win a World Series. If he and the club wants to do it this year, they need to step it up.

The Padres enter today 3-11 in their last 14 games and have scored 11 fewer runs than the last place rebuilding Nationals so far this season. No Padres starting pitcher not named Michael Wacha has been on the mound for a win since Yu Darvish on May 5.

Gore, in 46.1 innings this season, has a 3.69 ERA with a 11.27 K/9.

Tonight: Yu Darvish (SD) vs. MacKenzie Gore (WSH)

First Pitch: 4:05 pm PT, Bally Sports San Diego, 97.3 The Fan

Darvish’s last outing (May 17): 5.1 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Gore’s last outing (May 17): 5.1 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Wednesday: Ryan Weathers (SD) vs. Trevor Williams (WSH)

First Pitch: 4:05 pm PT, Bally Sports San Diego, 97.3 The Fan

Weathers’ last outing (May 14): 5.2 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

Williams’ last outing (May 18): 6 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Thursday: Blake Snell (SD) vs. Jake Irvin (WSH)

First Pitch: 1:05 pm PT, Bally Sports San Diego, 97.3 The Fan

Snell’s last outing (May 19): 4 IP, 5 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Irvin’s last outing (May 19): 2.2 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 K