Julio Teheran opts out of Padres contract

Jon Heyman is reporting that veteran starter Julio Teheran is opting out of his contract with the San Diego Padres. The 32-year-old has a 6.84 ERA through his first five outings in the minor leagues this season.

Teheran opting out shouldn’t come as a surprise because he should have a better opportunity to make a major league roster elsewhere. Right now the Padres have at least seven starting pitchers (Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell, Michael Wacha, Seth Lugo, Nick Martinez and Ryan Weathers) ahead of Teheran on the depth chart.

The Padres brought in Teheran as someone who could give them innings if needed at the major league level but it hasn’t been needed up to this point. Weathers held a sub-3 ERA in five appearances and every starter has stayed healthy so far. There simply isn’t room in the rotation right now. Martinez was sent to the bullpen even after pitching seven shutout innings against the Atlanta Braves on April 19.

