 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego: Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates Petco Park debut

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Padres News: Fans Not Exactly Lining Up for Tatis Jr’s Home Opener (Sports Illustrated)

Padres Superstar’s Heartfelt Message to Mexico After Weekend of Redemption (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

There’s a change atop the latest Rookie Power Rankings (MLB.com)

‘You ready?’ Harper cleared to return 160 days after Tommy John (MLB.com)

Guardians steal win from Yankees with 3-run 9th (MLB.com)

Garcia (elbow) exits early as Astros’ rotation depth tested (MLB.com)

Mr. Walk-off! Verdugo homers for third game-ending hit of the season (MLB.com)

Judge placed on 10-day IL due to right hip strain (MLB.com)

Acuña day to day after imaging reveals no fracture (MLB.com)

Dansby triumphs after losing battle with helmet (MLB.com)

2 surprise teams make big jumps in Power Rankings (MLB.com)

FREE MiLB this week: Eury, Walker, Holliday, Abel vs. Veen, more (MLB.com)

Mariners No. 2 prospect Miller to debut Tuesday (source) (MLB.com)

What to expect from Guardians’ Bibee in the big leagues (MLB.com)

Dodgers to call up No. 4 prospect Stone (source) (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...