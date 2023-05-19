Padres survey results: fans aren’t totally sold on San Diego making the postseason

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Diego Padres fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Yesterday I asked the Gaslamp Ball audience if they thought the San Diego Padres would still make the postseason. Here are the survey results:

I know some of you might want to change your answers after tonight’s 6-1 loss so perhaps if this survey was put out tomorrow morning, the majority would have said they didn’t think the Padres will make the postseason.

With that said, I’m part of the fan base that still believes in this team. Things are ugly right now and but it is a long season. It’s only May 19 after all.

There are too many star players on this roster for them to not be in contention. Look at the St. Louis Cardinals. On May 6, they were 10-24. Since then, they’re 9-3 and are getting much more offensive production than they had been getting out of Nolan Arenado.

The Padres (and their star players) have that in them. As hard as it might be right now, let’s keep the faith.