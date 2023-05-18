Padres place Seth Lugo on the 15-day IL

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin told the media following Tuesday’s loss that Seth Lugo strained his calf at the end of the second inning while trying to cover first base. An IL stint was expected and the Padres quietly made the move today.

Usually San Diego tweets something out when a major league move is being made but as of 4:30 pm today, there was no public announcement. It was only listed on their transactions page on the team’s website. Ryan Weathers has been called up.

Lugo allowed five earned runs on Tuesday, surrendering four hits and two walks in the second inning. He ended up throwing just 42 pitches.

Weathers made his last big league start on May 14 in Los Angeles where he pitched into the sixth inning, allowing four earned runs on three hits and four walks. The 23-year-old has a 3.42 ERA in four starts and two relief appearances at the major league level this season.