Manny Machado becomes minority owner for new San Diego MLS club

The San Diego Padres have a day off today and Manny Machado spent some of it at Snapdragon Stadium taking part in the MLS to San Diego announcement.

Machado is listed on San Diego FC’s website as a Founding Partner. “I am grateful for the opportunity to join the San Diego MLS ownership group,” he said today. “I continue to plant roots in this amazing community that means so much to me and build upon my connection with the incredible fans. I’m further encouraged by the club’s commitment and experience that it brings, through Right to Dream, in developing young athletes personally, academically and athletically, and excited to support the growth of soccer in San Diego.”

The new San Diego MLS expansion franchise will begin play in 2025.

Padres chairman Peter Seidler released the following statement earlier today:

The Padres return to action tomorrow night at home against the Boston Red Sox.