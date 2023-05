Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Diego Padres fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It might be an off day for the Friars but we know plenty of fans are worried about this team right now so I figured it’s a good time to get the pulse of the fan base 44 games in.