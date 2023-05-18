Good Morning San Diego: Padres IF Manny Machado fractures hand

San Diego Padres News
MLB panic meter: Assessing the Yankees, Astros, Padres, Mets and more (FOX Sports)
Padres drop to new low after series loss to Royals (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Follow-up tests reveal small fracture in hand of Padres’ Machado (ESPN.com)
Machado has small fracture in hand, IL stint up in air (MLB.com)
MLB News
Outman’s slam powers Dodgers to 6th straight series win (MLB.com)
Germán suspended 10 games, fined for foreign substance (MLB.com)
Seager activated from IL (MLB.com)
40-year dash! Vets Miggy, Rich Hill turn on jets for race to 1B (MLB.com)
May (right flexor pronator strain) heads to IL (MLB.com)
10 hottest rookies right now (MLB.com)
They started slowly, but these 9 hitters are hot now (MLB.com)
That day the Phils and Cubs combined for 45 runs (MLB.com)
When a game was canceled because of a prison break (MLB.com)
The boy who caught (and lost) one of baseball’s most famous homers (MLB.com)
The pitcher who got players ejected through ventriloquism (MLB.com)
Loading comments...