Good Morning San Diego: Padres OF Juan Soto becoming ‘bright spot’

San Diego Padres News
X-rays negative after Padres’ Machado (hand) exits victory (ESPN.com)
Juan Soto Is Finally a Bright Spot for the Padres (FanGraphs Baseball)
Padres News: SD Powers Past Royals Despite Wacha’s Failed No-Hitter (Sports Illustrated)
MLB News
Slo-mo replay confirms: Vlad Jr. made double contact on this hit (MLB.com)
10 relievers breaking out this year (MLB.com)
Ohtani puts together another incredible night only he can pull off (MLB.com)
Judge (2 HRs) rises on historic list as Yanks topple Jays (MLB.com)
How faster games are improving players’ lives — off the field (MLB.com)
What was Judge looking at before 2nd HR? (MLB.com)
Injuries: Machado, Bellinger, Joc, Jazz, Hernández (MLB.com)
Raleigh makes Fenway history, one-ups childhood hero (MLB.com)
3 superstars, 3 massive home runs (MLB.com)
Red Sox prospect steals SIX bases in one game (MLB.com)
Remember him? Darren Baker makes jaw-dropping stop (MLB.com)
No. 4 prospect smashes 3 hits above 116, including hardest of ‘23 (MLB.com)
New hidden ball trick? Catcher can’t find it anywhere (MLB.com)
Loading comments...