FOCO has released a Padres Snoopy bobblehead

The beloved Peanuts character, Snoopy, is teaming up with FOCO in a new collection of limited-edition bobbleheads, including one of him in a San Diego Padres jersey!

FOCO’s latest addition to their popular line of bobbleheads features Snoopy dressed in all San Diego Padres colors, complete with a baseball bat and Padres hat. Snoopy is depicted in a swinging pose atop a Padres team base with his name displayed in front. The collectible stands approximately 8 inches tall and is made with meticulous detail, making them a perfect addition to any fan’s collection.

You can get yours here!