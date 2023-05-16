Padres SP Seth Lugo not expected to make next start

Seth Lugo had an outing to forget tonight. He only went two innings, allowing four hits, two walks and five earned runs (all of which came in the second inning) on 42 pitches.

Here’s how his second inning went:

Single (then stolen base)

Strikeout

Walk

RBI single

Walk

Hard groundout, run scored

RBI single

2-RBI double

Groundout

Apparently at the end of his outing he suffered a calf strain while trying to cover first base on a grounder to Jake Cronenworth, according to manager Bob Melvin.

Seth Lugo strained his calf running to cover first on the final out of the second. Bob Melvin says it’s unlikely he makes his next start. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) May 17, 2023

If Lugo isn’t able to make his next start, Ryan Weathers could be called up for the spot start. Weathers just got sent back down to Triple-A El Paso after starting Sunday’s loss in Los Angeles. The 23-year-old went 5.2 innings, allowing four earned runs on three hits and four walks.

The Padres weren’t able to come all the way back against Kansas City, as they fell 5-4. San Diego went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. The Padres had Xander Bogaerts 90 feet away from scoring in the bottom of the eighth but he was stranded because Rougned Odor was picked off with two outs.

Yu Darvish takes the mound tomorrow in the series finale.