Manny Machado not in tonight’s lineup after exiting last night’s win

The biggest story last night may have been Michael Wacha’s tremendous performance but plenty of Padres fans were worried about Manny Machado’s health after he got hit in the hand by a pitch. Machado didn’t finish the game and was not listed in today’s lineup.

Manager Bob Melvin just gave an update to the media:

Bob Melvin says Manny Machado isn't an IL candidate. Waiting to see how he responds to treatment today. Hopeful he could return Friday after the off-day but not ruling out tomorrow — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) May 16, 2023

To see Machado is not an IL candidate doesn’t come as a surprise. The 30-year-old takes pride in avoiding the IL. Most players in Major League Baseball would’ve taken a few weeks off after spraining their ankle like Machado did in Colorado last season but he refused to, instead opting to rehab around the clock and return a week and a half later.

Returning Friday makes the most sense, as it would give him three days off to get his hand right and perhaps allow him to hit the reset button on what has been a disappointing start.

Machado has an OPS+ 16% below league average, hitting .231 with an on-base percentage below .300. He went 0-for-11 last weekend in the Dodgers series, which was the first time he’s gone hitless in a series vs. Los Angeles.