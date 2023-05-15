Good Morning San Diego: Padres swept by Dodgers

San Diego Padres News
Dodgers shut out, sweep Padres, who fall 7 games back in National League West standings (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Dodgers sweep Padres, hold best record in the National League (Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers sweep of Padres: Four things to know about L.A.’s dominance against NL West rival so far in 2023 (CBS Sports)
MLB News
Pitcher thinks he served up a game-tying HR to Judge in 9th. But wait! (MLB.com)
Benches clear after Harper takes exception to Rockies reliever (MLB.com)
With mom on hand, Mookie powers LA to sweep (MLB.com)
Walls’ slam continues his revival as Rays hang on (MLB.com)
Down to last out, Blue Jays walk off to sweep Braves (MLB.com)
7 years after being 1st-round pick, RHP finally called up to The Show (MLB.com)
Kuhl’s wife Amanda ‘crazy selfless’ amid battle with breast cancer (MLB.com)
Former high school teammates duel into 8th as Major Leaguers (MLB.com)
Feltner on IL with skull fracture, concussion after line drive (MLB.com)
If not for his mom, Mookie might not be playing baseball (MLB.com)
Rookie pens heartfelt letter to mom on his gear: ‘Today is for YOU’ (MLB.com)
MLB to honor moms, raise breast cancer awareness on Mother’s Day (MLB.com)
Here are MLB’s top Mother’s Day moments (MLB.com)
