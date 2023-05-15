Padres look to get back to .500 against the Royals

The San Diego Padres just got finished getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers so you could say they could use a series against the 12-30 Kansas City Royals (who also just got swept over the weekend). San Diego’s offense is 8 for their last 55 with runners in scoring position, which is a big reason why they’re 1-7 in their last eight games.

Are they maybe trying too hard now that their offensive struggles have continued for more than a week? Well of course they are.

“We want to win a (expletive) game,” Manny Machado told the media yesterday. “That’s what it’s about. It’s about winning, and we’re not playing good baseball.”

Will the good baseball start this week? If it doesn’t, some fans will really be in panic mode because if they can’t beat the Royals then who will they beat?

Tonight: Michael Wacha (SD) vs. Brad Keller (KC)

First Pitch: 6:40 pm PT, Bally Sports San Diego, 97.3 The Fan

Wacha’s last outing (May 9): 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Keller’s last outing (May 10): 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

Tuesday: Seth Lugo (SD) vs. Brady Singer (KC)

First Pitch: 6:40 pm PT, Bally Sports San Diego, 97.3 The Fan

Lugo’s last outing (May 10): 6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Singer’s last outing (May 11): 6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Wednesday: Yu Darvish (SD) vs. TBA (KC)

First Pitch: 1:10 pm PT, Bally Sports San Diego, 97.3 The Fan

Darvish’s last outing (May 11): 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K